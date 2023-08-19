Chelsea XI vs West Ham: Caicedo and Lavia debuts – predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Mauricio Pochettino will decide whether to include £115million signing Caicedo and £58m signing Lavia in his squad for the trip to the London Stadium.

Given Caicedo joined Chelsea on Monday, he seems more likely to be involved agianst West Ham. Lavia only completed his move to Stamford Bridge on Friday.

Asked on Friday whether he would throw them straight in, Pochettino said: “We have one day more to asses them but it has been a very stressful week for Moises and Romeo.

“It’s easy to say they will be involved Sunday in the game but I think the most important thing is to avoid risks and not to rush with them.

“If they are ready by tomorrow they will be involved. If not we are going to wait a few more days to be fully involved in the squad.”





Reece James has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, with new signings Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto contenders to replace the Chelsea captain at right-back.

Pochettino has said he expects James to be out for “maybe a few weeks”.

Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is also out injured at present but Noni Madueke is in contention to return.

Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi are currently training away from the first-team squad at Cobham and are not considered part of the group as they look to seal exits before the transfer deadline. Hakim Ziyech is on the verge of joining Turkish giants Galatasaray and Lewis Hall is heading to Newcastle.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Sterling, Jackson, Mudryk

Injured: James, Nkunku, Chalobah, Fofana, Badiashile, Broja, Bettinelli

Suspended: None

Time and date: 4:30pm BST on Sunday August 20, 2023

Venue: London Stadium