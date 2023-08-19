47
16
34
2
46
43
40
26
38
1
11
15
35
33
8
21
3
50
18
45
25
9
32
48
14
23
20
30
49
24
39
13
4
7
44
5
22
10
29
31
37

Chelsea XI vs West Ham: Caicedo and Lavia debuts – predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

140 1 minute read


Mauricio Pochettino will decide whether to include £115million signing Caicedo and £58m signing Lavia in his squad for the trip to the London Stadium.


Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Man City XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Man City XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Arsenal transfer rumours: Edmond Tapsoba battle with Tottenham; £15m bid launched; Elye Wahi boost

Arsenal transfer rumours: Edmond Tapsoba battle with Tottenham; £15m bid launched; Elye Wahi boost

Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup for Champions League final

Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup for Champions League final

Wolves Edge Leeds In A Terrifically Contested Match At Molineux

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo