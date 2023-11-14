CKay Scores Grammy Nomination for Stellar Collaboration – Warner Music Africa’s standout artist, Chukwuka Ekweani, popularly known as CKay, has achieved another remarkable feat in his rapidly rising career by earning a coveted Grammy nomination.

The Nomination with Janelle Monae – The Age Of Pleasure

The nomination recognizes CKay’s outstanding contributions to Janelle Monáe’s groundbreaking album, “The Age of Pleasure,” placing it in contention for the prestigious Album of the Year award. The standout track highlighting CKay’s exceptional talent, “Know Better,” features the artist alongside Seun Kuta and Egypt 80, delivering a captivating blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and Highlife.

In addition to the Best Album nomination, “The Age of Pleasure” has garnered further recognition. This, with a nomination in the prestigious Best Progressive R&B Album category.

Enter ‘Love Nwantiti’ & CKay’s Rise

CKay’s meteoric ascent in the Afrobeats scene serves as a testament to his unwavering talent and dedication. As a versatile artist, CKay seamlessly transitions between roles. From a masterful producer behind the boards to a captivating performer in front of the microphone. Consistently delivering self-penned hits.

The Emo-Afrobeats sensation initially gained global acclaim with his breakout hit “Love Nwantiti.” The song originally featured on his debut EP, “CKay The First,” in 2019. The track achieved global phenomenon status in 2021. CKay made history as the most streamed artist of the year. The first African artist with two tracks simultaneously on the Global Spotify Top 30.

“Love Nwantiti” not only attained platinum/multi-platinum status in five countries, but also secured gold certifications in the UK, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand. CKay’s unprecedented success on the UK Singles Chart, maintained a top 5 position for four consecutive weeks. This marked him as the first African artist in 50 years to achieve such a milestone.

Following the chart-topping success of “Love Nwantiti,” CKay continued his global dominance. The release of “Emiliana,” amassed over 340 million streams worldwide. The single claimed the #1 spot on the UK Afrobeats Chart. It reached #2 on Shazam Top 200 (Afrobeats), and secured the #1 position in six countries on Apple Music.

Enter the ‘Sad Romance’ Album

September 23, 2022, witnessed the unveiling of CKay’s debut album.”Sad Romance,” featured collaborations with established and emerging African talents. This included Davido, Ayra Starr, and Focalistic. With over 380 million streams worldwide, the album solidified CKay’s position. A musical force to be reckoned with.

The journey persists with the deluxe version of “Sad Romance.” The album was released on June 16, 2023. It featured four new tracks, including the chart-topping “HALLELUJAH” with Blaqbonez. The song ascended to #1 on Apple Music in Nigeria, CKay’s inaugural #1 in his home territory.

CKay’s star continues its ascend! The Grammy nomination for his contribution to “The Age of Pleasure” underscores the artist’s global impact. This, foreshadowing even greater achievements in the future.

