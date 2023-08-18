Jack Harlow Announces Special ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour’

Kentucky’s very own Jack Harlow is set to embark on an extraordinary musical journey with the announcement of No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour. Presented by Live Nation and Production Simple, the multi-talented superstar is gearing up for a one-of-a-kind 6-city tour, celebrating his roots across the state.

Kicking off on Nov. 24th at Owensboro Sports Center, the tour promises an exceptional experience culminating in a grand finale at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Dec. 3rd.

To ensure genuine fans secure their seats, ticketing for “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour” adopts an advanced registration process. Fans can register until Aug. 20th for a chance to access artists and Citi presales. Upon registration closure, selected fans will receive exclusive codes for presale access on Aug. 22nd and 23rd, with additional presales throughout the week.

As the official presale partner, Citi cardmembers have an exclusive opportunity to unlock ticket access. Cardmembers can register until Aug. 20th to access the Citi presale starting Aug. 22nd. More information can be found at www.citientertainment.com.

Jack Harlow’s “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour” promises an unparalleled celebration of music and community, showcasing his deep connection to his home state.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: THE KENTUCKY TOUR

Fri Nov 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center

Sat Nov 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sun Nov 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center

Sat Dec 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena

Sun Dec 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena





