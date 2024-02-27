Tyler Perry Puts $800M Studio Expansion on Hold After Seeing Possibilities of OpenAI

Artificial intelligence gives Tyler Perry something to consider regarding his massive $800 million studio expansion after witnessing the wide-ranging potential of OpenAI’s text-to-video model Sora.

IndieWire reported that even though Perry invested four years planning the studio expansion, “which would have added 12 soundstages to the backlot,” it will be “indefinitely on hold.” Now get this: Perry described the evolving tech as “mind-blowing.”

“All of that is currently and indefinitely on hold because of Sora and what I’m seeing,” Perry said. “I had gotten word over the last year or so that this was coming, but I had no idea until I saw recently the demonstrations of what it’s able to do. It’s shocking to me. Being told that it can do all of these things is one thing, but actually seeing the capabilities, it was mind-blowing.”

Apparently, Sora, said Perry, could make it so that studios don’t have to do multiple-location shoots for films or even build practical sets. Perry is no stranger to AI integration, and he’s used the tech in upcoming films for aging makeup. Now, that’s scary for makeup artists in the business, but he did say, per the article, that AI could adversely affect below-the-line workers… Hmm, you think?

“It makes me worry so much about all of the people in the business. Because as I was looking at it, I immediately started thinking of everyone in the industry who would be affected by this, including actors and grip and electric and transportation and sound and editors, and looking at this, I’m thinking this will touch every corner of our industry,” Perry said. “I am very, very concerned that in the near future, a lot of jobs are going to be lost. I really, really feel that very strongly.”

Perry seems conscious of the potential pitfalls as it impacts the blue-collar side of the industry and stresses an “all hands on [deck]” approach to controlling AI and how it may affect skilled workers in the business.

“It can’t be one union fighting every contract every two or three years. I think that it has to be everybody, all involved in how do we protect the future of our industry because it is changing rapidly, right before our eyes,” he added, and went on to express concern in protecting workers when using AI. “I think the only way to move forward in this is to galvanize it as one voice, not only in Hollywood and in this industry, but also in Congress.”

