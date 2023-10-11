Comedian Jim Jefferies Announces SA Tour Dates – Comedian Jim Jefferies has announced 16 additional tour stops to his “Give ‘Em What They Want” tour. The tour is to extend into 2024.

Big Concerts have confirmed that the tour will be hitting South African shores in April 2024.

This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation. Entertaining audiences across the globe with provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy.

Additionally, Jim received the honour as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year. This took place at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. His latest show, ‘Give ‘Em What They Want’ Tour, started at the end of 2022. This includes dates around Asia, Europe and North America.

His tenth stand up special ‘High & Dry’ came out on Netflix last year. He currently hosts his own podcast, ‘I Don’t Know About That’ with Jim Jefferies.

The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 09h00 on Wednesday, 18 October. Purchase at www.ticketmaster.co.za. Sales will run until 08h59 on Friday, 20 October.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 09h00 on Friday, 20 October 2023 exclusively from Ticketmaster.co.za.

Important Note: Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo. Viagogo tickets are unlawfull and resold by deceitful sellers. These are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you will be denied entry into the venue. You will not be entitled to a refund.

JIM JEFFERIES: GIVE ‘EM WHAT THEY WANT TOUR 2023-2024

Cape Town and Pretoria, South Africa shows on sale Friday, October 20 at 9am local. Don’t miss out!

#JimJefferiesSA24

