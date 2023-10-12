Cornered Chamisa defiant | Business Times

MARTHA MAMOMBE

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa remains defiant in the wake of recalls instigated by Sengezo Tshabangu who is claiming to be the party interim secretary general saying efforts to weaken the opposition will not succeed.

Chamisa was made to disengage his party Members of Parliament from the National Assembly and councils in the wake of the Tshabangu-inspired recalls his party insists are being driven by the ruling Zanu PF party.

“We have a party with leadership and structures, and I am the leader.

“Those structures produced a presidential candidate, members of parliament, senators, and proportional representation candidates and over 1900 councillors across the country,” Chamisa said yesterday.

“When we said we are a structureless structure, what it simply means is that we will not allow our opponents to dictate to us, to reveal to them what our structure is.”

“There is a lot of victimization, persecution and human rights abuses targeting CCC candidates.

“Some have been incarcerated. It’s a clear, classic case of victimization on trumped-up charges,” he added.

“We don’t have time for tomfoolery, kindergaternism and funny games. Stay away. Hands off CCC.

“This is a citizen’s movement. You don’t just wake up one day from the street, in a drunken stupor and claim to represent us,” he added.

“We are ordering all our elected officials; in parliament and local authorities to disengage until the speaker of parliament reinstates our members of parliament.”

Impeccable sources told Business Times last night that the party chief whip and Mkoba MP, Amos Chibaya, will today meet the Speaker of Parliament to try and explain to him on issues surrounding the “illegality” of the recalls.

