Jos Buttler averages 17.50 and, even more tellingly for him, is striking at below 100. None of the all-rounders – Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes – have made a contribution of note with the bat. In fact, in six matches, there have been just five English scores of more than 50 and Harry Brook, who made the most recent of them, has only played one of the three games since.