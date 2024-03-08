December Streets Release Music Video For ‘Ghosts.‘ – Legendary for their dynamic and ever-evolving sound, December Streets have released their new single, “GHOSTS.” The song, a beacon of anticipation, promising a glimpse into the band’s evolved sound and a deeper exploration of their artistic message. Along with the new single, they have dropped the accompanying music video.

“Working on the music video for Ghosts with the Run Jump Fly team was a breeze! They understood the energy and vision we had for the music video instantly. We wanted to capture the care-free essence of our personalities and music while infusing the grit GHOSTS has to offer.” ~ Tristan / Lead singer of December Streets

As ‘Five mates living their wildest musical dreams,’ the band continues their dream with the release of GHOSTS. Theirs is a narrative of sonic innovation and heartfelt lyricism. A combination that has landed them at the next chapter of their careers with the release of ‘GHOSTS’.

‘It’s becoming tougher and tougher to keep a sense of what I think is good vs. great, but when we recorded Ghosts, I knew we were onto something remarkable’ says Tristan.

More about ‘Ghosts’

Fans can expect a more thought-provoking side of December Streets with “GHOSTS.” A sonic exploration into a less typical pop soundscape, which the band is typically known for. ‘GHOSTS is a song that’s been waiting to be written in my mind for some time. I needed to explore and express my own challenge of reality, resulting in a cry for sincerity, something tangibly real in a digitally addictive and disconnected world.’

Known for crafting music that resonates on a deeply relatable level, December Street’s ability to connect with listeners ensures their enduring presence as an element of wonder and surprise in the music industry. In a world hungry for authenticity, December Streets remains a beacon of creativity. Captivating hearts and minds on a journey that shows no signs of slowing down.

‘GHOSTS’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About December Streets

December Streets, the dynamic South African indie band, has gained global recognition for their evolving sound, chart-topping singles, and energetic live performances.

Picture December Streets as ‘five friends living their wildest musical dreams,’ propelling them from Cape Town to international stages. Their charisma and eclectic melodies tell a story of sonic innovation and heartfelt lyricism. Creating a narrative that resonates deeply with fans. Known for their relatable music, December Streets remains a beacon of creativity in a world hungry for authenticity, ensuring their lasting impact as a powerhouse in the music industry.

