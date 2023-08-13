Double heroes’ burial on Heroes Day

STAFF REPORTER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on Monday expected to preside over the burial of two national heroes Ambassador Johannes Tomana and Brigadier General (Retired) Milton Siziba at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

While Brigadier General Siziba passed away on August 1 at his home in Northville, Bulawayo, after a short illness, Ambassador Tomana passed away on August 6 after visiting his rural home in Honde Valley, Manicaland Province. He complained of stomach pain.

A lawyer by training, Ambassador Tomana served as one of the commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission from 2005 until his appointment as attorney general (AG) in 2008.

After the 2013 Constitution divided the AG’s office into two, Ambassador Tomana became the Prosecutor-General.

He was appointed Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the DRC in 2020, and he served in that capacity until his untimely death.

Bigadier General Siziba received military training at Khatima Barack in Zambia. He joined the ZNA and rose through the ranks until he became a Brigadier General. He also served in the Zimbabwe Prisons Services, now Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services as Deputy Commissioner General.

