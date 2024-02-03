13
ED fires Mutsvangwa | Business Times

144 Less than a minute

 

STAFF WRITER

 

President Emmerson Mnangagwa  has fired Christopher Mutsvangwa as the  Minister of  Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect.

 

Mutsvangwa, who also serves as the Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, was fired without an explanation given.

 

This was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya.

 

The President also  announced the appointment of three new deputy ministers  with immediate effect.

The three are Benjamin Kabikira, the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works; Sheila Chikomo, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; and Omphile Marupi, who has been appointed Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services.


