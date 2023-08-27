40
18
37
15
10
46
47
21
35
29
43
4
23
44
13
1
30
25
50
2
5
33
45
11
31
24
49
39
26
34
16
9
20
22
7
32
3
38
14
48
8

ED re-elected as President of Zimbabwe

145 Less than a minute

STAFF REPORTER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has  been re-elected  to a second term  as the  President of Zimbabwe, after winning  52.6%  of the vote, Business Times can report.

With 2 350 111 total votes, Mnangagwa defeated his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), who received 1 967 343 votes, or 44% of the vote.

Justice Priscilla Chigumba, the chairperson of ZEC, announced the results at the National Command Centre in the Harare International Conference Center.


Source link

145 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Prince Kaybee to drop “Ebabayo” music video, shares snippet

Watch! Nadia Nakai’s Behind The Scenes In Ghana With Vic Mensa Shooting New Visuals

Actual Eurovision Movie Town Launches Oscars 2021 Campaign

Zim dollar plunge losses hit industry

Zim dollar plunge losses hit industry

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo