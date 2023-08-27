ED re-elected as President of Zimbabwe

STAFF REPORTER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected to a second term as the President of Zimbabwe, after winning 52.6% of the vote, Business Times can report.

With 2 350 111 total votes, Mnangagwa defeated his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), who received 1 967 343 votes, or 44% of the vote.

Justice Priscilla Chigumba, the chairperson of ZEC, announced the results at the National Command Centre in the Harare International Conference Center.

