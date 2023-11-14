35
Edmund Makona new Air Zimbabwe substantive CEO

TENDAIISHE NYAMUKUNDA

The board of  directors  of Air Zimbabwe  has appointed Edmund Makona  as the national airline ‘s  new substantive CEO ,with effects from  November 1,2023.

 

Makona  has been acting in that role since April when he took over  from Tafadzwa Zaza.

“The Air Zimbabwe (Private) Limited board of directors is pleased to advise all stakeholders that Edmund Makona has been appointed as the CEO of the national airline  with effect from November 1, 2023. Makona has been appointed in terms of Section 14 (4) (b) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act for an effective  five year term. At the time of his appointment Makona was the acting CEO,” reads part of the statement.

 


