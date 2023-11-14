Edmund Makona new Air Zimbabwe substantive CEO

TENDAIISHE NYAMUKUNDA

The board of directors of Air Zimbabwe has appointed Edmund Makona as the national airline ‘s new substantive CEO ,with effects from November 1,2023.

Makona has been acting in that role since April when he took over from Tafadzwa Zaza.

“The Air Zimbabwe (Private) Limited board of directors is pleased to advise all stakeholders that Edmund Makona has been appointed as the CEO of the national airline with effect from November 1, 2023. Makona has been appointed in terms of Section 14 (4) (b) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act for an effective five year term. At the time of his appointment Makona was the acting CEO,” reads part of the statement.

