Pokugara highly sought after estate

STAFF WRITER

The Pokugara lifestyle estate is now one of the most sought after residential enclaves in Harare to live, work, shop and play.

The estate is made up of manors, villas and garden flats, all of which have cable internet connection and enjoy uninterrupted water supplies.

The secure community will soon have 24-hour security with fixed street cameras for surveillance and access control to deter criminal activities.

Combining the future of luxury living and giving a connection to work, shop and play spaces – Pokugara estate has become the real deal.

With the expected ground breaking of the massive US$100m Mall of Zimbabwe now around the corner and the development of the US$1m theme Wetland Walk nature park, a club house and other recreational facilities to be built– investors in the estate will soon be smiling as will be residents of abutting properties in Borrowdale West and Alex Park as their property values are set to rise.

The estate provides unlimited opportunities and advantages to the discerning home owner because of the various amenities and add-ons that are at the disposal of owners.

Pokugara Residential estate with 151 properties is part of the bigger Millennium Park which has the Mall of Zimbabwe, Millennium Heights of 1000 flats, multiple office parks and the Wetland Park.

Property mogul and WestProp CEO, Ken Sharpe said the developers of the park last week announced a massive investment of US$1m to re-engineer a near dead wetland into the Wetland Walk, a development that will not only beautify the urban spaces but bring back aqua life and birds that used to decorate the scenery.

“We are committed as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility to develop and bring to life in partnership with the City of Harare and EMA the wetland core so that we can re-engineer an ecopark of natural indigenous flora and fauna,” Sharpe said.

On completion the Pokugara and Millenium gated communities will provide unrivalled luxury, elegance and a lifestyle experience that thousands of Zimbabweans have previously enjoyed on tours in the Middle East, USA, Asia and Europe.

The development is one of the few that accommodates the needs of people with disabilities.

