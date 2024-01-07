32
38
29
16
39
23
14
45
7
9
26
8
40
1
25
49
4
43
22
50
31
5
18
44
13
30
11
34
35
46
3
48
33
2
47
24
20
37
10
21
15

Edwards hits out at VAR 'mistake' as Town aren't awarded a 'clear' penalty against Trotters

141 Less than a minute



Town have to do it all again after third round replay


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Town hold fellow Premier League side Wolves to goalless draw at Molineux

Town hold fellow Premier League side Wolves to goalless draw at Molineux

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘sign’ Havertz, Rice bid; Jackson to Chelsea; Man United want Ramos; Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘sign’ Havertz, Rice bid; Jackson to Chelsea; Man United want Ramos; Spurs latest

Six Nations 2021

Six Nations 2021: Round 1 Fixtures

Kevin De Bruyne reveals hamstring ‘snapped’ in Man City’s Champions League final win over Inter Milan

Kevin De Bruyne reveals hamstring ‘snapped’ in Man City’s Champions League final win over Inter Milan

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo