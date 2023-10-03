14
25
9
33
8
39
30
7
49
29
34
48
10
31
35
16
20
18
2
45
43
32
47
23
15
46
21
3
44
4
24
37
1
38
22
50
40
11
5
26
13

Ryder Cup: Luke Donald gifts Europe heroes customised Air Jordans after Rome triumph

130 1 minute read


The victorious captain has rewarded his Rome heroes after they delivered an emphatic performance over three days at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy to seal a statement 16½-11½ triumph over their below-par USA counterparts.


Source link

130 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch friendly match on TV in UK today?

Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch friendly match on TV in UK today?

Novak Djokovic refuses to back down on controversial TV camera message over Kosovo

Novak Djokovic refuses to back down on controversial TV camera message over Kosovo

Andy Murray suffers huge Wimbledon blow with Queen’s Club defeat

Andy Murray suffers huge Wimbledon blow with Queen’s Club defeat

The Ashes: Zak Crawley scores superb hundred as England take charge of must-win Fourth Test

The Ashes: Zak Crawley scores superb hundred as England take charge of must-win Fourth Test

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo