30
16
37
10
39
45
26
11
32
29
38
15
2
33
3
21
48
47
20
44
25
50
49
23
34
13
14
46
31
43
40
35
1
4
8
22
18
9
24
5
7

England player ratings vs Haiti: Mary Earps saves Lionesses as attack fails to fire

127 2 minutes read


M

ary Earps was the hero as England kicked off their quest for World Cup glory with victory over Haiti.

The Lionesses defeated their Group D opponents 1-0 in Brisbane, with midfielder Georgia Stanway’s penalty the only goal of the game.


Source link

127 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Soccer24

Exclusive: Warriors star blasts Lodza, accuses him sabotaging Logarušić, divisions in the team

Underwhelming Card For Blockbuster PPV Showdown

Rafael Nadal expected to be out for five more months following hip surgery

Rafael Nadal expected to be out for five more months following hip surgery

Chelsea FC: Mauricio Pochettino changes transfer plan for Kepa as new Moises Caicedo talks set

Chelsea FC: Mauricio Pochettino changes transfer plan for Kepa as new Moises Caicedo talks set

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo