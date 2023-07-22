England player ratings vs Haiti: Mary Earps saves Lionesses as attack fails to fire

M ary Earps was the hero as England kicked off their quest for World Cup glory with victory over Haiti.

The Lionesses defeated their Group D opponents 1-0 in Brisbane, with midfielder Georgia Stanway’s penalty the only goal of the game.

It was hardly a vintage performance from the European champions, though, who were made to work hard by a Haiti side that was dangerous on the break.

England, however, will just be pleased to kick off their campaign with a win and they will next be in action on Friday, when they face Denmark.

Simon Collings was in Brisbane to see the Lionesses in action…

Mary Earps 7 | Star player

Was having a fairly quiet game, but then made two brilliant saves to deny Melchie Dumornay and Roseline Eloissaint after the break. England’s best player, which says a lot.

Lucy Bronze 6

Didn’t bomb forward as much as she usually does, perhaps partly because she was wary about Haiti’s threat on the counter attack.

Millie Bright 5

Understandably looked rusty as she made her comeback after four months out with a knee injury. Gave the ball away a few times with loose passing. Missed a great chance to score from a corner.

Jess Carter 6

The better of England’s two centre-backs. Occasionally struggled for pace against Haiti’s attack, but overall she was solid enough. Made a great tackle late on to stop Dumornay.

Alex Greenwood 7

Picked to play at left-back instead of in the heart of defence and looked assured. Good in possession when going forward with the ball.

Georgia Stanway 7

Scored England’s only goal of the game with a penalty. Had her first effort saved, but VAR came to her rescue as the goalkeeper was off the line.

Keira Walsh 7

Didn’t dictate the game as she usually does, however she made a few vital tackles defensively when Haiti looked to counter. One of England’s better players.

Chloe Kelly 5

Started on the right flank but swapped to the left at half time as she was finding it hard to get into the game. Still struggled out there, though.

Ella Toone 5

Had a couple of nice flicks early on and looked sharp, but she faded quickly. Didn’t make an impact and was largely anonymous.

Lauren Hemp 5

Made the odd nice dart down the line, but never really got into the game. Squandered a good chance when her and Russo got in each other’s way. Taken off after 60 minutes.

Alessia Russo 6

Unlucky not to score as she had two or three good chances to find the net. Link-play was good in patches, but was often left too isolated.

AFP via Getty Images

Substitutions

Lauren James (Hemp 61’) 6

Should push to start the next game after a bright cameo. Toone’s place feels under threat.

Rachel Daly (Daly 76’) N/A

Subs not used: Roebuck, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Charles, Nobbs, Morgan, Coombs, England, Zelem, Robinson.