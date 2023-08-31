35
30
44
16
49
10
33
5
24
7
23
46
22
29
25
50
31
9
3
37
8
15
20
11
21
40
48
38
13
1
45
34
47
43
32
39
18
2
4
26
14

England creating Rugby World Cup siege mentality after catalogue of calamity

146 3 minutes read


E

ngland today jetted out to France hoping a growing siege mentality can give their Rugby World Cup campaign lift-off.

The players are itching for the team to take flight after three defeats in four warm-up matches and six losses in nine Test matches under Steve Borthwick.


Source link

146 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Auckland shooting: Three dead, 5 injured after incident hours before Women’s World Cup opening

Auckland shooting: Three dead, 5 injured after incident hours before Women’s World Cup opening

Sweet hails 'miraculous' efforts to upgrade Kenilworth Road as Hatters list new features for home fans

Sweet hails 'miraculous' efforts to upgrade Kenilworth Road as Hatters list new features for home fans

Sam Curran interview: Enjoying my cricket is key but Test return is the target

Sam Curran interview: Enjoying my cricket is key but Test return is the target

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: French Open poised for blockbuster semi-final between tennis’ old and new

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: French Open poised for blockbuster semi-final between tennis’ old and new

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo