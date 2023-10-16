Gareth Southgate wants England fans to back the team vs Italy after Jordan Henderson boos

G areth Southgate has called on England fans to get behind the team at Wembley on Tuesday night, saying they will be more successful with supporters’ backing.

Jordan Henderson was booed by sections of the national stadium during Friday’s friendly win over Australia – his first appearance on English soil since a summer move to Saudi Arabia – while out-of-form Harry Maguire has also been targeted by a minority of England fans in the past.

England can secure their place at next summer’s European Championship in Germany with a win over Italy on Tuesday and Southgate says they will be stronger with fans onside.

“In the end, everyone who comes to a football ground pays their money and they’re entitled to react any way they want,” the England manager said. “We would love the fans with us. We’re stronger if they’re with us. We have more energy if they’re with us. And the team will go further if they’re with us.

“But if not, we’ll crack on and we’ll keep trying to win football matches.”

Kyle Walker has suggested Southgate still does not get the credit he deserves and believes there is too much focus “on the boos and what we haven’t done rather than what we have achieved”.

Southgate, though, says he does not feel that he and the England team are underappreciated in the country.

“When I travel people are really complimentary about the team and very supportive, so I don’t sense that,” he said.

“People have enjoyed the games and the journey with us. Fabulous nights. We have had some isolated incidents where people have disagreed with certain selections and its led to individuals getting stick. But no, I don’t feel that way.”

England have played Italy three times since losing the final of the last European Championship but Tuesday night will be the teams’ first reunion at Wembley.

Walker, who joined Southgate at the pre-match press conference, says England are out for “payback” and the manager believes his side have evolved since their agonising defeat to the Azzurri on spot-kicks.

“Everybody that played that night is still available so two years more experience, lots of big games under their belt with us and with their clubs,” Southgate said.

“More examples of winning with their clubs and some big wins with us as well. So they continue to evolve and have far more belief ahead of these kind of fixtures now. In the last twelve months we have been able to be more front foot and more aggressive in our game.

“And part of it is the evolution of one or two players as well. And the spirit of the group just gets tighter and stronger as well because of all those shared experiences.”

Southgate also believes he has improved as a coach since July 2021 and would be better equipped if England reach another Euros final next summer.

“Of course every game you manage you are managing big matches all the time in one of the most high profile jobs in football so of course like every manager you are improving every day if you are one of those that wants to improve and reflect on things,” he said.

“I’m sure every coach would be saying they are better than six months ago, they know more, are more experienced and have encountered more of the situations. So if you are not improving then I would be questioning what you are doing really.

“You just get used to different environments. I hadn’t managed a European final before so the next one I am in I will have another reference and you have more experience. Its as simple as that. You can only gain experience by being in those moments.”