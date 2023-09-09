31
45
8
35
20
39
37
11
46
32
9
24
22
13
16
2
7
10
29
25
47
33
1
5
15
48
38
34
23
21
14
30
3
44
50
43
40
49
18
4
26

Harry Kane’s moment of brilliance saves ponderous England but leaves Gareth Southgate with questions

141 2 minutes read


H

arry Kane offered another reminder, as if needed, as to why the debate over his role for England has long felt misguided, as the captain’s moment of quality rescued a point for Gareth Southgate’s side in a 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

Kane always faces fierce scrutiny for dropping deep in search of the ball rather than playing as a more traditional No9 for his country, but his magnificent assist for Kyle Walker shortly before half-time was England’s best moment in a drab display.


Source link

141 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Gremio president confirms interest in Bitello amid Arsenal transfer rumours

Gremio president confirms interest in Bitello amid Arsenal transfer rumours

Chelsea launch ‘Say no to Antisemitism’ campaign

England’s Jonny Bairstow dubbed a hero after removing pitch invader during second Ashes Test at Lord’s

England’s Jonny Bairstow dubbed a hero after removing pitch invader during second Ashes Test at Lord’s

The Ashes: Mark Wood and Chris Woakes see England home to keep series alive

The Ashes: Mark Wood and Chris Woakes see England home to keep series alive

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo