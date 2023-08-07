England vs Nigeria LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England are into the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup after breathing life into their tournament challenge with a huge 6-1 win over China. The Lionesses had hardly lit proceedings alight during their first two games but were back amongst the goals last time out as they look to follow up their Euro 2022 success by going deep here.

The manner of their last win has raised hopes once more. Sarina Wiegman is hugely experienced in this environment and there’s little reason England at their best cannot make a major play to win the tournament outright, particularly with the draw appearing to open up after some shock. The Lionesses have Keira Walsh back in the starting lineup after she avoided serious injury, in what is a major boost.

Nigeria cannot be written off, of course, but they face an almighty task to overcome an England side hitting form. Follow England vs Nigeria LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!