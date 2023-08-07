England vs Nigeria LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England are into the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup after breathing life into their tournament challenge with a huge 6-1 win over China. The Lionesses had hardly lit proceedings alight during their first two games but were back amongst the goals last time out as they look to follow up their Euro 2022 success by going deep here.
The manner of their last win has raised hopes once more. Sarina Wiegman is hugely experienced in this environment and there’s little reason England at their best cannot make a major play to win the tournament outright, particularly with the draw appearing to open up after some shock. The Lionesses have Keira Walsh back in the starting lineup after she avoided serious injury, in what is a major boost.
Nigeria cannot be written off, of course, but they face an almighty task to overcome an England side hitting form. Follow England vs Nigeria LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!
Live updates
How the knockout stages are looking
Four teams have already booked their spots in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup.
Spain will take on the Netherlands, after both picked up comfortable last-16 wins, while Japan go up against Sweden, who knocked out defending champions USA on penalties yesterday.
England on the other side of the draw to that, and will face either Colombia or Jamaica in the quarter-finals should they beat Nigeria this morning.
Win that and it would then be Australia, Denmark, France or Morocco in the semi-finals.
Oshoala on the bench
Just one change for Nigeria too.
Interesting one, as Ifeoma Onumonu starts and Asisat Oshoala drops to the bench. Bold move not to have Oshoala in from the off in such a huge game.
Then again, not a bad option to have off the bench.
Nigeria team news
Starting XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre, Ucheibe, Ayinde, Ajibade, Payne, Kanu, Onumonu.
Subs: Oluehi, Balogun, Ogbonna, Ebi, Oshoala, Oparanozie, Monday, Ordega, Echegini, Imuran, Okoronkwo, Abiodun
Walsh is back!
So just the one change for England – it’s a big one.
Keira Walsh is back in the starting lineup, huge boost for the Lionesses as she returns in midfield to replace Katie Zelem.
It’s otherwise the same side that beat China so convincingly, meaning Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly are expected to line up as wing-backs again. Lauren James with the freedom behind Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp.
Simon Collings at Suncorp Stadium
It is absolutely chucking it down here in Brisbane. This will feel like a home game for England.
Nigeria have arrived. Slightly different to England…they are singing and dancing. Once in the changing room they are banging water bottles on the table. Clearly nervous.
England team news
Starting XI: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Carter, Greenwood, Daly, Walsh, Stanway, James, Hemp, Russo
Subs: Charles, Toone, Nobbs, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Roebuck, Robinson
Walsh with the squad
Keira Walsh is with the squad, as expected. Confirmed line-ups in just under half an hour.
Nigeria in dreamland
Nigeria breezed through what was dubbed the “group of death” at the Women’s World Cup, but a victory over England and a quarter-final spot would be one of most significant accomplishments in his team’s history, coach Randy Waldrum said.
“It would be a huge win,” Waldrum told reporters on Sunday.
“Obviously, with what we’ve accomplished, Nigeria is buzzing again.
“I don’t think people expected us to get out of the group and to get the results that we’ve gotten. So, I think it’s already been a big success.”
Will Walsh play?
Sarina Wiegman will make a late call on whether Keira Walsh is fit enough to feature today, amid suggestions she could even start.
Walsh injured her knee against Denmark on July 28 and left the field on a stretcher, with many fearing her tournament was over. The midfielder, however, has recovered and she took part in full training with the rest of the Lionesses on Sunday.
“She’s doing well,” said Wiegman. “She started her rehab straight after we knew what was going on. I can only say it was not a ligament injury. She has been on the pitch, training [on Sunday] and now we will wait to see how she recovers and if she does well then she will be available for tomorrow.
“After the assessment when we know what was going on we said don’t take any assumptions and wait until a proper assessment has been done. That’s what we did then we got the green light to get the rehab started.”
Read more here!
Score prediction
England are into their groove now, so it would be foolish to bet against them.
Nigeria have never won a World Cup knockout game, and that trend is unlikely to end today.
England to win 3-0.
Source link