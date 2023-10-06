Europa League table 2023-24: Group standings, fixture and results for matchday 2

A 2-1 win at Freiburg put them clear atop Group A in the early kick-offs on Thursday, while Brighton fought from two goals down to draw at Marseille.

It was bad news for managerless Rangers though, as they were beaten in Cyprus by Aris Limassol.

Jurgen Klopp has vowed to take the competition seriously, and named a strong side as Liverpool beat Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise in the first Europa League game held at Anfield in years.

After back-to-back wins, they are strong favourites to go all the way in the tournament.

Read More

Europa League 2023-24 group standings

Europa League fixtures, live scores and results