11
4
10
39
3
22
32
35
14
33
13
25
34
9
44
26
15
45
16
21
24
38
43
37
23
5
1
48
31
8
18
47
20
46
49
2
50
30
29
40
7

Europa League table 2023-24: Group standings, fixture and results for matchday 2

128 Less than a minute


A 2-1 win at Freiburg put them clear atop Group A in the early kick-offs on Thursday, while Brighton fought from two goals down to draw at Marseille.

It was bad news for managerless Rangers though, as they were beaten in Cyprus by Aris Limassol.

Jurgen Klopp has vowed to take the competition seriously, and named a strong side as Liverpool beat Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise in the first Europa League game held at Anfield in years.


Source link

128 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal 3-0 Linkopings: Lina Hurtig nets against former club in Women’s Champions League qualifying win

Arsenal 3-0 Linkopings: Lina Hurtig nets against former club in Women’s Champions League qualifying win

Everton target Wilfried Gnonto refuses to play against Birmingham but Leeds insist he is not for sale

Everton target Wilfried Gnonto refuses to play against Birmingham but Leeds insist he is not for sale

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz edges closer to Novak Djokovic final with straight-sets win over Alexander Zverev

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz edges closer to Novak Djokovic final with straight-sets win over Alexander Zverev

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Cancelo talks; Chelsea emergency; Man Utd beat Liverpool to Amrabat

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Cancelo talks; Chelsea emergency; Man Utd beat Liverpool to Amrabat

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo