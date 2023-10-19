Everton’s 777 takeover to go ahead despite FFP investigation and possible points deduction

Everton have been assured the proposed takeover by US firm 777 Partners will not be derailed by the hearing into alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches that began this week and could potentially land them with a points deduction or transfer ban.

Embattled Everton – who are on the brink of a takeover after Farhad Moshiri agreed to sell the club last month – face a range of punishments from points deductions to a transfer embargo or a fine if found guilty.

The hearing is understood to have started on Tuesday but a conclusion to the complex case will take “several weeks” after it is wrapped up.

i has been told Everton, who are robustly fighting the Premier League’s charges, don’t expect a resolution until late November at the earliest.

Everton have always been defiant in the face of the charges but it comes at a precarious time for the club, who have been lent a further £20m by their US-based prospective owners to cover their running costs this month.

Sources close to 777 Partners confirmed the total amount of their loans is now around £40m but also told i that the hearing will not impact on the proposed deal, even if the allegations are proven, having figured prominently in their due diligence.

“The hearing has been factored into the decision to invest in the club by 777 Partners,” a source told i .

The charge relates to Everton’s declared losses of £373m between 2018-2021, which are far in excess of the £105m allowed under the Premier League’s FFP rules.

Covid-related losses and the cost of building their new stadium could be offset against that total, which was why Everton – who put £90m of those losses down to the pandemic – were confident no charges would be brought.

The club were understood be shocked and angered when disciplinary charges were announced, having worked closely with the Premier League over 18 months to ensure their finances were compliant. It’s understood the Toffees even consulted the league on transfer deals during that period, which covered the club record sale of Richarlison.

To complicate matters their relegation rivals over the last two seasons are eagerly awaiting a resolution, having raised concerns with the Premier League over the scale of the losses when Everton announced them.

Burnley, Leeds and Leicester are among the clubs who could launch legal action of their own if a breach is proved, with recent reports they would claim for £100m each if Everton were found guilty. But legal experts told i there remains “a lot of what ifs” around that possibility, with all of the clubs needing to prove beyond doubt that Everton’s breach caused their relegation.

The case is being eagerly watched by 777 Partners, who hope their buy out of the club will be concluded in time for the January transfer window.

Sources close to the would-be owners say the process is continuing “on schedule” and a resolution in eight weeks remains a “realistic target”.

They also dismissed reports a deadline has been missed to submit audited accounts to the Financial Conduct Authority, one of the bodies who will need to pass the takeover.

“We have submitted all relevant documentation to the FCA in line with their requests, and indicative timings,” a spokesman said.

As part of their commitment to the process 777 have already lent the club £20m to cover the club’s running costs while the process plays out and i understands a further £20m has been now been committed.

A third payment is expected before the end of year deadline for the completion of the takeover and that £60m would be converted into equity if the takeover is completed.