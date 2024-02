McLaren and Aston Martin will also be hoping to improve on last season and compete closer to Verstappen, who is chasing his fourth title in a row. Visa Cash App RB team, the renamed Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri team, could also have a more competitive car. The first of three days of testing begins this morning, with teams able to send one car out as many times as they wish. Follow all the latest F1 news and updates from the track with Standard Sport’s live blog!