FA opens investigation into circumstances surrounding death of Maddy Cusack

The Football Association is opening a formal investigation into the death of Sheffield United’s Maddy Cusack last September.

Cusack’s death aged 27 sent shockwaves around the footballing world. Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Her family have reportedly presented the FA with new evidence surrounding her death, having sent a written complaint to Sheffield United a week after she died.

The club commissioned a third-party investigation following that complaint, which found no evidence of wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club.

Cusack’s parents provided a list of names to be contacted during this investigation, but were frustrated when they discovered some of them were not approached.

Head coach Jonathan Morgan took time away from his role in October after a formal complaint was made, but returned to management just before the new year after the club said it found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, the FA announced it was assessing information surrounding Cusack’s death, but it has only just opened its investigation.

On 8 January, an FA spokesperson had said: “We were devastated to learn of the passing of Maddy Cusack last September and our thoughts continue to be with her family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“Following the conclusion of the club’s independent investigation into the matter, we felt that it would be appropriate to assess the relevant information of the case.

“This is to understand whether or not any further action is required under our jurisdiction within football, and to establish what, if any, next steps may be appropriate. We are in dialogue with Maddy’s family and the club during this process.”

Cusack was Sheffield United’s longest-serving player at the time of her death. The midfielder played 83 games for the team between 2019 and last year.