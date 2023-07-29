Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Starting lineups, confirmed team news, injury latest for El Clasico today

The eternal rivals are in Texas as part of a pre-season tour.

Barca boss Xavi has seen his pre-season plans largely disrupted by illness but does have pretty much a whole squad available from which to choose.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW BARCELONA VS REAL MADRID LIVE!

Summer signing Inigo Martinez is the only doubt as things stand, albeit Alejandro Balde could be rested after concern over an ankle injury.

Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, hands Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy starts after beating Manchester United.

Jude Bellingham opened his account for Los Blancos and continues as part of a midfield diamond.

READ MORE

Confirmed team news

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Valverde; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Subs: Lunin, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Joselu, Odriozola, Vazquez, Garcia, Brahim, Rudiger, Pineiro, Paz, Gonzalez

Barcelona XI: Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gundogan; Pedri, Lewandowski, Dembele

Subs: Dest, Martinez, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Ferran, Lenglet, Inaki Pena, Ez Abde, Alonso, Kessi, Roberto, Raphinha, Eric, Astralaga, Casado, Yamal, Garrido, Lopez, Faye, Valle

Date: Saturday July 29

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas