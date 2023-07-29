Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Starting lineups, confirmed team news, injury latest for El Clasico today

The eternal rivals are in Texas as part of a pre-season tour.
Barca boss Xavi has seen his pre-season plans largely disrupted by illness but does have pretty much a whole squad available from which to choose.
Summer signing Inigo Martinez is the only doubt as things stand, albeit Alejandro Balde could be rested after concern over an ankle injury.
Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, hands Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy starts after beating Manchester United.
Jude Bellingham opened his account for Los Blancos and continues as part of a midfield diamond.
Confirmed team news
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Valverde; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr
Subs: Lunin, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Joselu, Odriozola, Vazquez, Garcia, Brahim, Rudiger, Pineiro, Paz, Gonzalez
Barcelona XI: Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gundogan; Pedri, Lewandowski, Dembele
Subs: Dest, Martinez, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Ferran, Lenglet, Inaki Pena, Ez Abde, Alonso, Kessi, Roberto, Raphinha, Eric, Astralaga, Casado, Yamal, Garrido, Lopez, Faye, Valle
Date: Saturday July 29
Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
