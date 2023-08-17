FPL latest: Premier League press conference wrap, injury news, predicted lineups and tips for gameweek 2

here is once again Friday night action in the Premier League as the focus swiftly turns to the second weekend of the season.
Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka and Alexander Isak were among those to get on the scoresheet as the campaign got up and running last week, rewarding those who picked them in their FPL teams.
With Luton’s match at home to Burnley postponed due to renovations at Kenilworth Road, there are nine Premier League fixtures to look forward to, with the FPL deadline for GW2 coming at 6:30pm BST ahead of Nottingham Forest hosting Sheffield United.
We have taken a look at the latest team news for the 18 clubs playing this weekend, and will continue to update this page with all the press conference information leading up to the the deadline.
Here’s the news in brief from every Premier League press conference so far…
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Diaby; Watkins
Press conference on Friday
Bournemouth
Predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Billing, Rothwell; Brooks, Christie, Anthony; Solanke
Press conference on Friday.
Brentford
Brighton
Predicted XI: Steele; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson
Press conference on Friday.
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard
Doubts: None
Out: Olise, Hughes, Ebiowei, Franca
Everton
Predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Young; Gueye, Onana, Doucoure; Danjuma, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin
Press conference on Friday.
Fulham
Liverpool
Man City
Manchester United
Newcastle
Predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Press conference on Friday
Nottingham Forest
Predicted XI: Turner; Worrall, Boly, McKenna; Aurier, Yates, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White, Danilo, Johnson
Doubts: Awoniyi, Niakhate, Toffolo
Out: Hennessey, Richards, Felipe
Sheffield United
Predicted XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Basham, Norwood, Lowe; Traore, Osula, Osborn
Doubts: Jebbison, McBurnie, Vinicius Souza
Out: Fleck, Brewster, Coulibaly, Bogle, Norrington-Davies
Tottenham
West Ham
Wolves
Predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Nunes, Gomes; Neto, Cunha, Sarabia
Press conference on Friday.
