FPL latest: Premier League press conference wrap, injury news, predicted lineups and tips for gameweek 2

T here is once again Friday night action in the Premier League as the focus swiftly turns to the second weekend of the season.

Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka and Alexander Isak were among those to get on the scoresheet as the campaign got up and running last week, rewarding those who picked them in their FPL teams.

With Luton’s match at home to Burnley postponed due to renovations at Kenilworth Road, there are nine Premier League fixtures to look forward to, with the FPL deadline for GW2 coming at 6:30pm BST ahead of Nottingham Forest hosting Sheffield United.

We have taken a look at the latest team news for the 18 clubs playing this weekend, and will continue to update this page with all the press conference information leading up to the the deadline.

Here’s the news in brief from every Premier League press conference so far…

Arsenal

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Diaby; Watkins

Press conference on Friday

Bournemouth

Predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Billing, Rothwell; Brooks, Christie, Anthony; Solanke

Press conference on Friday.

Brentford

Brentford

Brighton

Predicted XI: Steele; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Press conference on Friday.

Chelsea

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Doubts: None

Out: Olise, Hughes, Ebiowei, Franca

Everton

Predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Young; Gueye, Onana, Doucoure; Danjuma, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin

Press conference on Friday.

Fulham

Fulham

Liverpool

Liverpool

Man City

Man City

Manchester United

Manchester United

Newcastle

Predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Press conference on Friday

Nottingham Forest

Predicted XI: Turner; Worrall, Boly, McKenna; Aurier, Yates, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White, Danilo, Johnson

Doubts: Awoniyi, Niakhate, Toffolo

Out: Hennessey, Richards, Felipe

Sheffield United

Predicted XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Basham, Norwood, Lowe; Traore, Osula, Osborn

Doubts: Jebbison, McBurnie, Vinicius Souza

Out: Fleck, Brewster, Coulibaly, Bogle, Norrington-Davies

Tottenham

Tottenham

West Ham

West Ham

Wolves

Predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Nunes, Gomes; Neto, Cunha, Sarabia

Press conference on Friday.