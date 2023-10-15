France vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The last of the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals promises to be an absolute cracker. France and South Africa will duel in Paris for the right to play England in a week’s time, with tonight’s victor very likely to be pronounced the favourite to go all the way and lift the trophy later this month.
In the blue corner, Antoine Dupont has been passed fit to start only three weeks after requiring facial surgery in a big boost to Les Bleus as they look to win the World Cup for the first-ever time and, on home soil, many believe their time is now. However, they have often struggled to beat South Africa.
In the green and gold corner, a Springboks side determined to show they can still rule the world by successfully defending their trophy, despite coming off second-best in their pool-stage battle with Ireland. Follow France vs South Africa LIVE with Standard Sport’s match blog!
Head-to-head record
Les Bleus won these teams’ last meeting, just under 12 months ago, to end a run of seven straight defeats to the Springboks.
Surprisingly, this is only their second ever clash at a World Cup – South Africa having won the last in the 1995 semi-finals on home soil.
France wins: 12
South Africa wins: 27
Draws: 6
France vs South Africa prediction
This is not the sort of match where one can confidently place any serious amount of chips on one side of the table.
South Africa have the experience and the power to do just as they did in 2019 and demonstrate their killer instinct when it matters most, despite not being the favourites to go all the way.
France have the swell of home support (which some may say could prove their undoing), the guile and the world’s best player fit and firing. Yes, they may crumble… but it would be brave to bet against it all clicking into place for a France team that may feel that fate is on their side.
France to win, by under five points.
How the Springboks line up
South Africa XV: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe; Etzebeth, Mostert; Kolisi (c), Du Toit, Vermeulen
Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Koch, Snyman, Smith, De Klerk, Pollard, Le Roux
South Africa team news
South Africa faced a far tougher set of selection decisions ahead of this quarter-final, with questions across the pitch and even on the bench as they considered their split, but they have gone for only five forwards among the replacements on this occasion.
Manie Libbok has done enough to keep his place in the side at fly-half, despite Handre Pollard being fit and available, with Cobus Reinach a surprise call at scrum-half as Faf de Klerk has to settle for a spot on the bench.
Duane Vermeulen starts at No 8, with head coach Jacques Nienaber stating that the Springboks feel he is better suited to the challenge presented by France than Jasper Wiese.
Reinach and Vermeulen are the only changes from the South Africa team that were narrowly eased out by Ireland in Paris last month.
France vs South Africa: Countdown to kick-off
So, we know which team tonight’s winner will play in Paris next Saturday.
And we’re two hours away from kicking off at the Stade de France for the last quarter-final of this World Cup…
Let’s bring you the Springboks’ team news.
Tonight’s winner will play…
England!
An intense end in Marseille and the Red Rose come out on top 30-24!
How France line up
France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey; Jalibert, Dupont (c); Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt
Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana
France team news
Antoine Dupont starts for France after returning to training early this week, barely three weeks after facial surgery, and his return is a massive boost for Les Bleus.
The scrum-half is named in the XV as the only change to the side from the final pool-stage match against Italy, with Maxime Lucu dropping to the bench as his captain comes back in.
Hooker Julien Marchand remains unavailable, while Les Blues have gone for a 6-2 split on the bench as they strengthen their forward options.
All square in Marseille…
Fiji have scored two late tries to potentially send their tie with England into extra time!
Where to watch France vs South Africa
TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game is available to watch live and free to air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.
