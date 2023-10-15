France vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The last of the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals promises to be an absolute cracker. France and South Africa will duel in Paris for the right to play England in a week’s time, with tonight’s victor very likely to be pronounced the favourite to go all the way and lift the trophy later this month.

In the blue corner, Antoine Dupont has been passed fit to start only three weeks after requiring facial surgery in a big boost to Les Bleus as they look to win the World Cup for the first-ever time and, on home soil, many believe their time is now. However, they have often struggled to beat South Africa.

In the green and gold corner, a Springboks side determined to show they can still rule the world by successfully defending their trophy, despite coming off second-best in their pool-stage battle with Ireland. Follow France vs South Africa LIVE with Standard Sport’s match blog!