Fabien Galthie’s side bounced back from that galling loss with a pulsating four-point victory at Murrayfield a fortnight ago, but one that came with a huge slice of luck as Scotland were controversially denied a last-gasp winning try. Though not firing on all cylinders without inspirational captain Antoine Dupont, who recently made his rugby sevens debut in Vancouver, France are still overwhelming favourites to put Italy to the sword today.