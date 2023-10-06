France vs Italy LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Pool A concludes at the Rugby World Cup tonight as the unbeaten hosts contest their final group fixture in Lyon. France head into their clash with familiar Six Nations opponents needing simply to avoid a shock defeat to seal their passage through to the knockout stages as table-toppers, with a quarter-final blockbuster against defending champions South Africa looking the most likely outcome. Two losing bonus points would also be enough if Italy won without one.

It’s been an impressive tournament so far for Les Bleus with that opening-night win over New Zealand followed by a second-string seeing off spirited Uruguay and minnows Namibia being hammered, though they are missing Antoine Dupont tonight after his facial fracture and will find out on Monday if their inspirational captain can return for the last eight. Maxime Lucu steps into his shoes this evening.

Italy are hurting after their 14-try drubbing by the All Blacks and their chance of a famous win to dump out France and confirm a quarter-final berth of their own for the first time appears extremely remote, with one point needed to confirm their spot at the 2027 World Cup in Australia. Follow France vs Italy live with Standard Sport’s blog below!