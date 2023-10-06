France vs Italy LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Pool A concludes at the Rugby World Cup tonight as the unbeaten hosts contest their final group fixture in Lyon. France head into their clash with familiar Six Nations opponents needing simply to avoid a shock defeat to seal their passage through to the knockout stages as table-toppers, with a quarter-final blockbuster against defending champions South Africa looking the most likely outcome. Two losing bonus points would also be enough if Italy won without one.
It’s been an impressive tournament so far for Les Bleus with that opening-night win over New Zealand followed by a second-string seeing off spirited Uruguay and minnows Namibia being hammered, though they are missing Antoine Dupont tonight after his facial fracture and will find out on Monday if their inspirational captain can return for the last eight. Maxime Lucu steps into his shoes this evening.
Italy are hurting after their 14-try drubbing by the All Blacks and their chance of a famous win to dump out France and confirm a quarter-final berth of their own for the first time appears extremely remote, with one point needed to confirm their spot at the 2027 World Cup in Australia. Follow France vs Italy live with Standard Sport’s blog below!
Penaud closing in on France try-scoring record
So with France tries five and six of the tournament already and a record-breaking 13th and 14th for 2023, Penaud (35) has now taken second spot on his country’s all-time try-scoring list.
He overtakes Vincent Clerc (34), with only Serge Blanco (38) now ahead of him.
Penaud will look to equal or even surpass that record in the knockout stages.
And on this stellar form, who can blame him?
France 31-0 Italy
Half-time
Who needs Antoine Dupont anyway?!
Ruthless hosts France are absolutely cruising into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup as Pool A winners after a totally dominant first half in Lyon.
Some wonderful attacking play, with Jalibert particularly on song and Penaud just incredible.
Italy with that Ferrari try taken away, but they’ve been utterly woeful for the most part once again.
France 31-0 Italy
40 mins: France have a late, late chance to make it a 34-point lead at the interval, but this time Ramos can’t split the uprights with another long-range attempt from the halfway line with the clock in the red.
The only minor blot on an otherwise perfect copybook for France in that dominant first half.
TRY! France 31-0 Italy | Damian Penaud 38′
38 mins: A really demoralising few minutes for Italy as they see their own try wiped away before quickly conceding a fourth of this first half at the other end.
It’s an utterly sensational kick under massive pressure from Jalibert.
The ball is taken in brilliantly by Penaud – who else? – as he glides in and dives over for his sixth try of the World Cup already.
Just awesome. Ramos’ fourth successful conversion makes it 31-0.
Again though, Italy only have themselves to blame. Not long after that disallowed try, they had a kick to put France under more huge pressure but sent it long and dead rather than finding touch.
Inexcusable really at this level. Bonus point already in the bag for France.
France 24-0 Italy
34 mins: NO TRY!
The try is waved off and it’s a penalty against Italy, but that’s the extent of the punishment.
How on earth is that not a yellow card?!
The officials seem to be of the view that the initial contact was chest before it got to head and that Lucu was already dipping down.
Ferrari very lucky indeed if you ask me.
France 24-0 Italy
32 mins: This is Italy’s best spell of the game by far – though that’s not exactly saying much – with less than 10 minutes to go until half-time.
Their lineout maul on the right goes nowhere after a penalty for an infringement by Jalibert is kicked to the corner.
However, they recover the attack and are now carrying with much more power and poise.
After being camped just outside the try line, 50-cap man Ferrari goes over!
But this is going to be looked at for a very iffy clearout at the ruck from Ferrari on Lucu before he scored, when Negri was stopped after trying to crash through.
France 24-0 Italy
30 mins: Capuozzo looked to have an issue with his left eye and he’s now going off – though he’s none too happy about it.
No23 Lorenzo Pani is on in his place.
France 24-0 Italy
28 mins: Italy have a scrum in a decent central position and work into double-digit phases, but they are going nowhere fast and being driven back by this ferocious French defence.
In fairness, the Azzurri aren’t really asking too many questions of them with this static and predictable slow carrying. So ponderous.
Capuozzo was being checked over a moment ago as well. They can’t afford to lose their most dynamic playmaker.
France 24-0 Italy
25 mins: Chance for Italy!
Allan streaks clear into the French 22 and has Capuozzo on his left, but he’s brought down and loses the ball courtesy of a sensational recovery tackle from Bielle-Biarrey in that red scrum cap.
Brilliant defence from France as well as blistering attacking play.
