France vs Uruguay LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Les Bleus tonight continue their Rugby World Cup campaign in Lille as they host a Uruguay side kicking off their own tilt at the title. France recorded a landmark win over New Zealand last week as the tournament began in Paris and will be confident of making it two from two to remain in pole position in Pool A.
Uruguay sat out the first weekend and face a daunting first game, even if hosts France have made multiple changes. The South Americans have plenty of quality in the squad, further boosted by the return to fitness of scrum-half Santiago Arata after a hand injury, but the hosts should have enough about them to run out victors.
France are behind Italy in their pool following the first round of games, and will want a big win to make sure that does not happen again. Follow all the action from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy with our dedicated Rugby World Cup blog below!
Live updates
Half-time!
41min: Halftime as Uruguay win a penalty and boot into touch.
39min: France kick for the corner and Villiere looks to score but the ball goes inches over the deadball line. So close.
37min: Uruguay have certainly given a good show of themselves so far tonight, and by the looks of it certainly more than what France were expected.
NO TRY!
34min: Uruguay think they have scored again but Inciarte is penalised for obstruction in the build-up.
32min: Taofifenua yellow card will remain just that after a review.
31min: Point proven immediately as France give away a penalty through a knock-on. Uruguay win the scrum and send it left to Arata, who sends Freitas sprinting down the wing before being dragged back.
29min: I do wonder if France are getting a bit ahead of themselves. They know they’ve almost certainly got the game in the bag but are trying to be a bit cute perhaps.
27min: Play is stopped as Taofifenua’s high challenge on Arata is going for a review. Either way, he has been booked. It could be a red.
27min: Uruguay win the scrum and will take a lineout, which they make good headway with to push France back beyond the 22.
25min: France take the lineout, bring the ball down and again Uruguay make a right battle out of it to win the scrum about five yards from their line.
Source link