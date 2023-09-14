France vs Uruguay LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Les Bleus tonight continue their Rugby World Cup campaign in Lille as they host a Uruguay side kicking off their own tilt at the title. France recorded a landmark win over New Zealand last week as the tournament began in Paris and will be confident of making it two from two to remain in pole position in Pool A.

Uruguay sat out the first weekend and face a daunting first game, even if hosts France have made multiple changes. The South Americans have plenty of quality in the squad, further boosted by the return to fitness of scrum-half Santiago Arata after a hand injury, but the hosts should have enough about them to run out victors.

France are behind Italy in their pool following the first round of games, and will want a big win to make sure that does not happen again. Follow all the action from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy with our dedicated Rugby World Cup blog below!