Gaza crisis worry ED | Business Times

MOSES MATENGA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

This comes as international organisations report that freezing weather is threatening the lives of 1.9 million displaced people.

There is also scarcity of basic items, including fuel and food that is pushing Gaza to the brink as Israel continues to attack.

Mnangagwa, who is in Uganda for Non-Aligned Movement summit was addressing fellow members of the movement yesterday where he also called for bringing closure to the issue of Western Sahara.

“Zimbabwe remains gravely concerned with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa’s statement comes as Foreign ministers within the 120-member bloc have adopted a resolution at the summit, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Non-Aligned Movement was founded in 1965 by countries opposed to joining either of the two major Cold War-era military and political blocs and is the largest global bloc after the United Nations.

“Similarly, there is need to bring closure to the question of Western Sahara.”

He called for unity to address challenges faced and guarantee shared prosperity for all.

The President also thanked the Non-Aligned Movement for standing in solidarity with Harare in the fight against sanctions imposed by West that he said have caused “untold suffering” of millions of Zimbabweans.

