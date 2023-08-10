Govt intensifies crackdown on business

PHILLIMON MHLANGA AND LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

Government has stepped up its crackdown on private businesses in order to deal with those deviating from the prescribed principle of formal exchange rate plus 10% margin, Business Times can report.

It comes as Zimbabwe is getting ready for its harmonised elections on August 23, which will take place in exactly 13 days.

Additionally, it does so against the complicated historical backdrop of skyrocketing prices of goods and services that in the past few months had reached a point beyond the reach of the majority of people.

Whilst some private businesses have operated in grey areas, the local business community has been taken aback by how quickly and forcefully the government has acted.

Confirming the development, several business leaders in Harare told Business Times this week that the enforcement agencies — ZIMRA, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Small to Medium Enterprises, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, among many others — have been conducting compliance checks to laws and regulations across the country.

“The blitz started on August 1,2023 with the officials from several enforcement agencies that includes ZIMRA, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, ZRP, the Ministry of Women and SMEs enforcing compliance with the formal exchange rate plus 10% margin law and regulations,” a manager at one of the leading retailers in the central business district of Harare, who requested not to be named told Business Times this week.

Several other managers at retail outlets across the city of Harare confirmed the development.

This comes at a time when prices of goods remained high despite the fact the exchange rate has gone down.

The parallel market exchange rate has fallen to around ZWL$6500:US$1 from around ZWL$10 000: US$1 at the end of June while the official exchange rate has fallen to ZWL$4547.60: US$1 from ZWL$6920:US$1 towards the end of June.

Numerous analysts have agreed that despite the decline in exchange rates, the manufacturing sector continues to supply goods at a premium price.

Denford Mutashu, president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, said it is the manufacturing sector that should take responsibility. He said they supply basic commodities at a higher price than expected.

“The price adjustments must take the value chain approach rather than to expect retailers and wholesalers to adjust on their own.

“The suppliers of those goods that we find in most shops must also take ownership in price reductions and allow consumers to enjoy the stability that is currently prevailing across the economy,” Mutashu said.

He said there are some players who are still applying an exchange rate of ZWL$7000 per US$1 when using the US$ they use the official exchange rate which then makes a product very expensive.

“We urge businesses to apply an official exchange rate when selling their goods so that consumers can feel and touch the stability that the economy is currently prevailing,” he said.

The industrialists said there’s a need for the businesses to reduce prices in line with the falling exchange rates.

Mike Kamungeremu, president of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, advised the business community to take advantage of the current stability to lower goods’ prices so that consumers could benefit.

“To my fellow businesses, I urge you to reduce prices of basic commodities in line with the official rate as pegging prices in black market rate is no longer applicable given the ZWL appreciation.

“Foreign currency is now available at the interbank, a company can take whatever amounts it wants and I urge those who haven’t tried to do it to go and apply so that they can witness this dispensation,” Kamungeremu said.

Kurai Matsheza, president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, said the industry had stock that was produced at a higher exchange rate but will go down a little as a result of the blending of the old rate and the new one.

“The rate of coming down has not been as fast as the rate of ZWL appreciation but there have been some price reductions that I can confirm.

“The good price reduction solely depends on individuals but we noticed a reduction. Bread, sugar, cooking oil and soap have come down,” Matsheza said.

“We have responded accordingly but in the eyes of the consumers we haven’t as he or she wants a product for free. Even myself, that is what I would want. If I go into a shop I want to pay as little as I can.”

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe executive director Rosemary Mpofu weighed in saying: “The CCZ has, however, noted with concern that the price movements in most retail shops have not been proportional to the local appreciation in the Zimbabwe dollar experienced in July 2023.

“It is expected that the suppliers should adjust their prices according to movement of the exchange rate in a similar fashion. Prices should decrease at a faster rate to match the exchange rate,” Mpofu said.

According to her, consumers continue to struggle with high prices, which has decreased aggregate demand.

