Great Shift Trading Unveils Africa’s Tallest Christmas Tree – Last Friday, on December 8, 2023, a dazzling spectacle illuminated the night sky. The GST Beacon of Hope, South Africa and Africa’s tallest Christmas Tree, was unveiled. This took place at Great Shift Trading Head Offices in Hartbeespoort.

What began as a bold project to construct the largest Christmas tree in South Africa transcended all expectations. Emerging as an awe-inspiring symbol of hope not just for the community but for the entire country and continent.

The tree stands a staggering height of over 38 meters, from base to the majestic 3-meter-high star atop. This monumental tree overshadows all previous festive centerpieces on the African continent. What’s more astonishing is the meticulous decoration. Boasting over 5000m of lights! Enough to light up an entire Parkrun route with some lights to spare.

The brainchild of GST, the company is renowned for their cutting-edge drills, drill rigs and loaders serving the mining industry. The Beacon of Hope isn’t just a testament to engineering prowess but a beacon of resilience and optimism for our beloved Africa.

This awe-inspiring creation marks a new chapter, symbolizing the potential and unity of South Africa and the African continent. As the glowing tree casts its radiant light, it serves as a reminder, illuminating hope in the hearts of our people. This monumental achievement stands not just as a celebration of the festive season but as a testament to the spirit that unites us all.

The tree is located at the GST Headquarters and Corporate office:

Corner of R512 & N4

Hartbeespoort

North West Province

South Africa

For more information, kindly visit the GST Beacon of Hope website

