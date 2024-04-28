Chief Keef to Return to Chicago for 2024 Summer Smash Festival

Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX have announced the highly anticipated lineup for this year’s Summer Smash festival, which will be held at SeatGeek Stadium near Chicago, Illinois, from June 14 to June 16, 2024.

As one of the largest independently-owned hip-hop festivals globally, Summer Smash attracts thousands of attendees. Headliners include Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and a special appearance from Chief Keef, marking his return to Illinois after a decade-long hiatus.

Travis Scott will headline Friday’s lineup with a Cactus Jack performance featuring artists from his label. Playboi Carti, fresh off a series of collaborations, will take the stage on Saturday. Chief Keef, a famed Chicago rapper, will close out the festival on Sunday, promising a monumental homecoming.

The festival boasts a diverse lineup, including Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, and Lil Skies, alongside newcomers like Big Sean and YG Marley. In total, over 50 acts are confirmed for the three-day event.

For fans of hip-hop, Summer Smash promises an unforgettable experience with some of the genre’s biggest names and exciting newcomers. More information and the full lineup are available on TheSummerSmash.com.

Summer Smash 2024 Music Lineup





