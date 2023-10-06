CMG The Label Unveils Deluxe Edition “Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded”

CMG The Label has set the music world abuzz with the release of Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded, the deluxe edition of the record label’s All-Star compilation album. Fans can now enjoy this impressive collection across all major streaming platforms, made available via CMG Records/Interscope.

Adding extra excitement to this already stellar album are two brand-new tracks from none other than CMG’s CEO, Yo Gotti. “Log Off” and “Justify (Freestyle)” showcase Yo Gotti’s remarkable talent and are set to make waves in the hip-hop scene. Both songs are produced by Yung Dee, a 17-year-old sensation Gotti discovered on Instagram Live during the pandemic. The signing of Yung Dee to CMG, in collaboration with Moneybagg Yo’s Bread Gang, is a testament to the label’s commitment to nurturing new talent.

The release of the deluxe album comes hot on the heels of the music videos for hit tracks like 42 Dugg’s “Bae,” Lil Poppa’s “4 Dat Money,” and GloRilla’s “Cha Cha Cha” featuring Fivio Foreign. This momentum aims to keep the energy high and the audience engaged.

Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded follows the successful release of its predecessor on September 29. The album features a mix of dynamic collaborations and solo singles, featuring CMG’s star-studded roster, including Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, and Lehla Samia. Additionally, it boasts special appearances from Sexyy Red, Gloss Up, BIG30, and more. CMG The Label continues to set the industry standard with this captivating and star-studded collection.

You can hear the project below.





