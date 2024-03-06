Busta Rhymes ‘Blockbusta’ Tour Cancelled Just Ahead of Kickoff

The Busta Rhymes Blockbusta tour is called off. USA Today notes updates on Ticketmaster showing each show from the March 13 opener to the April 21 closure as cancelled.

Details on Ticketmaster reveal “no action is required to obtain a refund” as they will be processed to the original method of payment.

The tour, presented by The Conglomerate Entertainment and Live Nation, supports his latest critically acclaimed album, BLOCKBUSTA.

Just last month, while out celebrating French Montana’s new mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5, Busta got into it with rising rapper Nizzle Man.

The event was at Harbor nightclub in New York City, and a video emerged showing 23-year-old Nizzle Man being drug down a set of stairs. Busta then gets in the rapper’s face before more shoving occurs.

According to TMZ, neither party had issues with each other before the incident. You can see the video of the scuffle below.

Busta Rhymes and the Flipmode Squad get into an altercation at French Montana’s album release party pic.twitter.com/PFkPbYS9c6 — K-Dot The Kemist (@KDotTKL) February 24, 2024





