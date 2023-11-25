34
49
24
16
50
4
39
45
47
30
3
13
21
20
1
18
9
48
38
5
8
33
43
11
29
15
40
26
22
25
44
32
14
7
10
2
46
23
37
35
31

Harry Kane addresses Bayern Munich fan expectations after another goal record in narrow win

136 Less than a minute


Former Tottenham man becomes first Englishman to score 18 goals in single Bundesliga season


Source link

136 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal FC: Aaron Ramsdale’s dad hits out at Mikel Arteta over handling over goalkeeper situation

Arsenal FC: Aaron Ramsdale’s dad hits out at Mikel Arteta over handling over goalkeeper situation

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Chelsea player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: Levi Colwill brilliant but Raheem Sterling offers little

Chelsea player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: Levi Colwill brilliant but Raheem Sterling offers little

GALLERY: Find out who has the most Fantasy Premier League points in Luton Town's squad

GALLERY: Find out who has the most Fantasy Premier League points in Luton Town's squad

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo