Harry Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy after Erik ten Hag talks

In a statement published to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Maguire, who has been linked with a potential move to West Ham in recent days, outlined his “extreme disappointment” at having the armband taken away following talks with United manager Erik ten Hag.

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain,” the 30-year-old wrote. “He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.

“So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband. Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

“It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

Maguire had served as United’s full-time captain since January 2020, when, having already taken the role on a number of previous occasions, he was appointed to the job permanently by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with former skipper Ashley Young on the verge of joining Inter Milan, just five months after his own £80million switch from Leicester.

Once an ever-present in United’s backline with 175 appearances to his name and still a trusted lieutenant for England and Gareth Southgate, Maguire’s stock at club level has fallen considerably in recent times and he made just 13 starts across all competitions during Ten Hag’s first season in charge at Old Trafford that culminated in the end of their six-year trophy drought in the Carabao Cup and a third-place Premier League finish that sealed a return to the Champions League in 2023/24.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez emerged as Ten Hag’s preferred centre-back pairing, with the likes of Victor Lindelof and even left-back Luke Shaw above Maguire – still under contract until 2025 – in the defensive pecking order.

He has frequently been linked with a move away from United, with West Ham believed to be interested in a summer deal for his services. In Maguire’s absence, vice-captain Bruno Fernandes led the Red Devils for much of last season and has already been installed as the early bookies’ favourite to take the armband on a full-time basis next term.