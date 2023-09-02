5
10
20
34
30
47
3
33
43
24
44
45
32
46
4
15
9
18
35
50
38
14
11
29
7
37
26
13
25
8
1
22
39
48
23
21
49
16
2
40
31

Hatters end deadline day by signing Belgian international Lokonga on loan from Arsenal

140 Less than a minute



Midfielder agrees loan move to Kenilworth Road


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea XI vs West Ham: Caicedo and Lavia debuts – predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Chelsea XI vs West Ham: Caicedo and Lavia debuts – predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

‘My daughter could turn into Messi of women’s game’, says Lauren James’s dad

‘My daughter could turn into Messi of women’s game’, says Lauren James’s dad

Arsenal FC vs Barcelona: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

Arsenal FC vs Barcelona: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

Arsenal transfer rumours: Edmond Tapsoba battle with Tottenham; £15m bid launched; Elye Wahi boost

Arsenal transfer rumours: Edmond Tapsoba battle with Tottenham; £15m bid launched; Elye Wahi boost

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo