8
46
31
26
7
20
18
44
49
43
37
23
47
35
9
11
50
38
25
39
22
4
30
24
33
29
32
2
5
1
10
3
13
15
21
14
34
16
45
48
40

Tottenham XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest today

148 Less than a minute


Spurs are contending with two key suspensions for today’s visit of the Toffees


Source link

148 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Nick Kyrgios responds to Stefanos Tsitsipas statement insisting Wimbledon comments ‘misinterpreted’

Nick Kyrgios responds to Stefanos Tsitsipas statement insisting Wimbledon comments ‘misinterpreted’

Boulter vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Boulter vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

REVEALED: The Luton Town XI that Hatters fans picked to face Gillingham

REVEALED: The Luton Town XI that Hatters fans picked to face Gillingham

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo