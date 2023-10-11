Heineken® Partner with Hey Neighbour Festival – Hey there, Neighbours! Get ready to celebrate good times at the ultimate lifestyle experience! The Hey Neighbour festival.

Heineken® has officially stepped in as headline partner to elevate the highly anticipated event!

To celebrate its 150th birthday, Heineken has selected to share the festivities with everyone. Those passionate about music, art, and culture. This forms part of the brand’s mission. To spark connections and break down barriers. It aligns with the festivals’ ethos – turning strangers into Neighbours. The dynamic partnership is all about synergy.

To amplify good times, Heineken® is taking the festival to Africa with a continentwide campaign. This will make Hey Neighbour a household name across ten African markets. These locations include Mozambique, and Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

With Heineken as a trusted partner, Hey Neighbour will be a festival that the African continent can own! With the intent to be at the same magnitude as iconic international festivals like Coachella.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Heineken® on board as our presenting partner,” says Hey Neighbour Festival Director. “This partnership is all about celebrating good times. And, unity, which aligns perfectly with the spirit of Hey Neighbour.”

Heineken®’s commitment to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability resonates deeply with Hey Neighbour’s values. This partnership represents a shared commitment. One which fosters global community that values music, art, and culture.

“Celebrating 150 years with a festival of this magnitude only seems fitting in the spirit of Mzansi. We’re elevating the celebrations with this partnership. To enjoy good times with Heineken®, one way or another.” says Marketing Manager at HEINEKEN Beverages

Hey Neighbour Phase Three Line-Up Confirmed

And, in other exciting news, Hey Neighbour are also set to announce the third and final phase of the line-up. Featuring a combination of the country’s biggest exports included. African legends, and sensational international talent too!

Joining the Neighbourhood, it’s hitmaker and jam-provider REMA. Also South African acts Mafikizolo, Prime Circle, Zakes Bantwini, Black Motion and Desmond and the Tutus.

Local favourites Mörda, Kelvin Momo and DJ Zinhle have the decks on lock. Alongside curated live performances from Sho Madjozi, Elaine and Jamie-Lee Sexton.

… but that’s not all Neighbours!

BLXCKIE, Youngsta CPT and A-REECE will hold it down for hip hop fans. In addition, newcomer, Real Dan Duminy and Uncle Partytime. Representing Amapiano royalty, TXC, Daliwonga, Young Stunna, Tyler ICU and Major League. All repping for the Yanos generation.

UK’s Nothing But Thieves have also been confirmed. In addition, Majozi, Jeremy Loops, Monark, Max Hurrell and the Plastics.

Furthermore, a set of brand partners have joined the Hood too! These include Netflix, Axe, KitKat, Coke Studio and finally, Play!

