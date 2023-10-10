How to watch England vs Bangladesh: TV channel and live stream for Cricket World Cup today

The defending champions were wallopped by New Zealand to open their campaign in India and a tricky trip to the Himalayas promises to be another test of their resolve today.

There have been concerns about the quality of the outfield at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala but the overall setting is unmistakably unique.

Bangladesh smashed Afghanistan to begin their tournament and know that another win here will raise genuine hopes of a surprise run to the semi-finals.

Should England lose, it will send a big message to their rivals that the trophy is very much up for grabs.

Where to watch England vs Bangladesh

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Cricket. Coverage begins at 5.30am BST before the match gets underway at 6am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can tune in via the Sky Go app.