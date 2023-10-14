How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

The Stade de France has turned green in recent weeks, with Irish fans creating incredible atmospheres as they watched their side pick up wins over South Africa and Scotland to top Pool B.

Ireland’s reward for those performances is not a particularly generous one, as they go up against three-time champions New Zealand. The All Blacks have been in ominous form every since that opening defeat to France, cruising to three massive wins.

Andy Farrell’s side know they must break new ground if they are to become world champions, with Ireland losing all seven of their previous World Cup quater-finals.

They will take plenty of confidence from last summer though, when they earned a series win in New Zealand to provide further evidence of why they are the number-one ranked side in the world.

Read More

Where to watch Ireland vs New Zealand

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITV will also offer a free live stream online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the action live on matchday with Standard Sport’s match blog!