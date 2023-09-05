7
50
20
1
35
46
29
8
14
15
34
16
21
31
4
2
23
48
3
33
11
40
9
49
13
30
37
38
18
10
26
5
39
25
47
44
43
32
22
24
45

Ireland vs Romania: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

144 1 minute read


The Six Nations holders have more-than justified their position in a stacked field of potential champions in France, as they look to end their quarter-final curse and put together a first serious crack at the trophy.

Pool B is set to be hotly contested with Ireland joined by South Africa and Scotland in competing for the two qualification places for the knockouts.


Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Ex-Hatter Cohen surprised that Luton haven't tried to re-sign Forest keeper Horvath

Ex-Hatter Cohen surprised that Luton haven't tried to re-sign Forest keeper Horvath

Manchester United confirm Amad Diallo will miss start of the season through injury

Manchester United confirm Amad Diallo will miss start of the season through injury

Giles ready to start a 'new chapter' as he leaves Molineux for Kenilworth Road

Giles ready to start a 'new chapter' as he leaves Molineux for Kenilworth Road

Jersey Joe Walcott | The Unforgettable Boxing Legend

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo