Ireland vs Romania: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

The Six Nations holders have more-than justified their position in a stacked field of potential champions in France, as they look to end their quarter-final curse and put together a first serious crack at the trophy.

Pool B is set to be hotly contested with Ireland joined by South Africa and Scotland in competing for the two qualification places for the knockouts.

Romania may refute any notion of being there to make up the numbers but, in reality, face a mammoth task to register a win against any of the big trio in their group, let alone qualify out of it for the first time.

Ireland’s fixture schedule has handed them a favourable start, with Tonga to come next, but it does mean that any slip-ups could be punished in the dearest way possible.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Ireland vs Romania takes place on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2.30pm BST.

The Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux will host.

Where to watch Ireland vs Romania

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 2pm.

Live stream: Fans will be able to watch a free live stream via the ITVX website and app.

Ireland vs Romania team news

Johnny Sexton is back from his three-game ban to lead Ireland and he is set to be joined by Jack Conan, Dave Kilcoyne and Ronan Kelleher in being declared fit for this game.

Dan Sheehan is not expected to feature as he nears the end of his recovery from a foot injury.

Toulon winger Atila Septar should start for Romania as their only player in a top-tier league.

Ireland vs Romania line-ups

Both teams will confirm their line-ups closer to kick-off.

Ireland vs Romania prediction

It may be a little crass to call this an inevitable walkover for the Irish, but it simply has to be or else they’ll find themselves in deep, deep trouble to get out of the group.

Ireland to win, by over 30 points.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Ireland have beaten Romania on each of their three previous World Cup meetings, scoring 44 points on two occasions and 45 on the other.

Ireland vs Romania latest odds

Betfair have stopped taking bets on Ireland winning this game, with Romania back at 50/1.