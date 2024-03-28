Independence gala to lift Buhera GDP

ARTS REPORTER

The government has put a lot of money into the Independence Gala, which is scheduled on April 18 in the sleepy town of Murambinda in Buhera.

The surrounding areas have been improved for the historic occasion through various infrastructure projects and improved roads.

With so many firms displaying during the Independence celebrations, it is anticipated that business will be brisk at the gala.

With the gala being held under the theme, “Embracing devolution and decentralisation of economic development from the capital city to the peripheries of the country”, Buhera’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to rise after this event as permanent structures will be left for the locals.

In his Post-Cabinet Briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the gala is going to be a game changer for the people of Buhera as people from all over the country’s 10 provinces are going to descend on the district.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that significant preparatory works for the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations and Children’s Party have been undertaken at the venue and on road infrastructure leading to the venues of the events. These are as follows: the Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge, the Chivhu-Nyazura, Mushandirapamwe-Wedza, Wedza-Mutiweshiri, Marange Shrine, Gutu-Matimba and Gutu-Kurai as well as other local roads linking to the venue,” Dr Muswere said.

“A Business Exhibition Programme for all Local Authorities, youths, women, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, small businesses, local and from outside the province, will be running along the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations.

“The platform will accord the exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their achievements in business, covering the period since the attainment of independence in 1980,” he added.

The development comes as the organisers of the gala confirmed that the preparations for the Independence gala are at an advanced stage with all logistics in place.

Some of the country’s acts will take their performances to the stage to serenade thousands of people who will converge in Murambinda for the celebrations.

Contemporary singers, Andy Muridzo, Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu, Chief Hwenje, sungura maestro Nicholas Zakaria, Mark Ngwazi, Diana Samkange, Jah Master and the Chillspot Records family are expected to keep multitudes of fans on their feet.

The gala will be held at Murambinda B Primary School, where a hive of entertainment and a citadel of joy will also be there to complement the musical gala famed for its assortment of exciting acts.

Lennex Mandipaza, the principal director in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said all is set for the gala.

“All the roads are being rehabilitated. ZESA has already identified the power points from which they will be drawing electricity. Everything is going according to plan,” Mandipadza said.

