ICT ministry wades into electricity crisis

143 2 minutes read

 

TENDAIISHE NYAMUKUNDA

 

The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services has waded into the electricity crisis hitting hard on the troubled telecommunications operators, Business Times can report.

 

The ICT deputy minister Dingumuzi Phuti confirmed the development saying his ministry is engaging the Ministry of Power and Power Development and power utility ZESA to prioritise the provision of reliable electricity  to the telecommunications operators base stations  around the country , as the ongoing power cuts  in the country  are seriously disrupting  networks.

 

Long-lasting power outages have been a problem for Zimbabwe, with loadshedding occurring up to 12 hours daily.

 

“l want to admit to the fact that indeed power cuts have caused unfortunate inconsistencies in terms of delivery of service by our mobile network operators whose base stations are found across the country including in places where currently there has not been supply of alternative energy such as solar,” Phuti said.

 

He added :”Generators are also very expensive and would need fuel consistently, with that as it may we have tried to engage the power utility ZESA and the ministry of energy to around table to look at the importance of such a strategic sector as telecoms  which is a driver of the economies in the world today as well as the driver of many Government programmes today as it is the center pivot of the ICTs.”

 

Phuti added that there is hope in their talks as Ministries to guarantee that power is supplied on network base stations all around the country.

 

“So to that effect l want to pin hopes on the negotiation currently underway  between our Ministries to try and get the Ministry of Energy give priority to the issue of power supply to base stations across the country,

 

“The alternative is to promote the alternative energy use which is to go green .Going green means to use solar .I am happy to say that the universal service fund POTRAZ funded base stations, many as they have become ,are in their large number on solar ,”Phuti said.

 

He said,”I am also happy with the fact that other mobile network operators in their individual capacities have invested in solarizing most of their base stations and that is a progress, though slow in terms of ensuring consistent power supply .”

 

Phuti said that the three phases of power alternatives such  as the on grid power  supply through ZESA cables , generators  through fossil fuel and green energy will also aid power supply in on network base stations.

 

However ,it will be of help to have the 3 phases of power alternatives being : the on grid power supply through ZESA cables,a generator through the use of our fossil fuel and green energy.This ensures flawlessness and uninterrupted electricity supply.


