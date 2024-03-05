Into the Heart of Music: A Journey with Tian Nienaber – Step into the captivating world of music as SA Music & Entertainment Magazine takes you on a journey with Tian Nienaber as we delve deep into the soul-stirring melodies and raw emotion that define his musical landscape.

Get ready to discover the inspiration behind his latest release ‘Knip die Tou’ (‘Cut the Cord’) and explore the intricate layers of his artistry.

Q: Can you tell us about your musical journey and how you first got started in the industry?

Tian: I’ve been playing and writing music since the age of 12. After school, I pursued sound engineering, marking the beginning of my musical journey. I cherished the experiences on the road and the connections I made with people.

Q: Who are some of your biggest musical influences, and how have they shaped your sound?

Tian: I grew up listening to a wide variety of music, from Don Williams to Slipknot, gaining inspiration from each. Currently, John Mayer is one of my biggest influences.

Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in music?

Tian: Coming from a challenging background, I see music as my means to give back and strive for a better world.

Q: Walk us through your songwriting process. Where do you draw inspiration from, and how do you translate your ideas into music?

Tian: My songwriting process varies every time. Art doesn’t adhere to a single formula for me. Sometimes, I’ll have a beat in my head, and other times, just a phrase.

Q: How do you approach collaboration with producers and other artists, such as Peach Van Pletzen, in bringing your vision to life?

Tian: I strongly believe in trusting people to excel in their respective roles. When collaborating with producers, I convey my vision while allowing them the freedom to be true to themselves.

Q: Are there any rituals or routines you follow to get into the creative mindset when writing or recording music?

Tian: Not particularly. However, a few cups of coffee are a consistent part of my routine.

Q: Your music often delves into personal experiences and emotions. How do you navigate the balance between vulnerability and privacy when sharing your stories through song?

Tian: Music serves as therapy for me. It provides an outlet for various experiences, which I express through writing. Privacy is typically necessary for ongoing matters, but once I’ve worked through something, I’m open to discussion.

Q: Can you share a memorable moment or experience from your career that has had a significant impact on you as an artist?

Tian: A few months before the release of ‘Hurting Love,’ a client approached me and offered to fund the project. This experience demonstrated genuine interest in my music.

Q: What do you hope listeners take away from your music, particularly from ‘Knip die Tou’?

Tian: I hope listeners understand that sometimes relationships, not only romantic ones, don’t work out. Despite giving your all and putting in the effort, success isn’t guaranteed. However, it’s okay to end things. All things in life eventually conclude.

Q: You’ve achieved considerable success with your music, including chart-topping singles and prestigious awards. What have been some of the highlights of your career so far?

Tian: The release of ‘Hemel se Deur’ holds significant importance for me. This song carries deep personal meaning and has been a part of my journey for a considerable time.

Q: What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced as an artist, and how have you overcome them?

Tian: Balancing consistent work and saving up to release original music is probably the most challenging aspect. While I haven’t completely overcome it yet, I’m making progress. Maintaining professionalism and consistency in everything is crucial for overcoming this challenge.

Q: How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during times of uncertainty or creative block?

Tian: When faced with a block, I give it some time. Time tends to resolve most issues, and timing is crucial in life. Artistry cannot be forced.

Q: Looking ahead, what are your goals and aspirations for your music career in the coming years?

Tian: My goal is to release three songs annually for the next few years.

Q: Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations that you’re particularly excited about?

Tian: I am working on a few collaborations that I think will be great, and I’m writing an EP in both English and Afrikaans.

Q: How do you envision your sound evolving in the future, and are there any genres or styles you’re interested in exploring further?

Tian: I’m interested in exploring country music. My dad used to listen to it a lot when I was young, so that’s one genre I will be doing sometime soon.

Q: Congratulations on your latest release! Can you share the inspiration behind ‘Knip die Tou’, and what the song means to you?

Tian: This song comes from a place of heartbreak. I’ve always been someone who gives everything I have in everything that I do. So, I’ve had to learn that sometimes it will never be enough and, in those cases, it’s okay to walk away and save yourself.

Q: How does ‘Knip die Tou’ differ from your previous releases, both musically and thematically?

Tian: We explored some interesting chord progressions in the song. Something I feel isn’t done a lot. And the vocal parts aren’t as big as other songs I’ve done in the past.

Q: What can listeners expect from the music video, and how does it complement the song’s message?

Tian: They can expect for it to bring up some extra emotion. The video brings the song into a physical form which adds a level of depth.

Q: What’s your go-to song to lift your spirits on a bad day?

Tian: That would be ‘Free Me’ by Anees.

Q: If you could collaborate with any artist, living or deceased, who would it be and why?

Tian: Zaan Zonnekus, Francois van Coke, Tashce, and John Mayer.

As we bid farewell to this enriching conversation, we’re left with a profound appreciation for Tian Nienaber’s unwavering passion and dedication to his craft.

From the depths of personal reflection to the soaring heights of musical innovation, Tian’s journey continues to inspire and uplift audiences around the globe. As ‘Knip die Tou’ resonates in our hearts and minds, we eagerly await the next chapter in Tian Nienaber’s musical odyssey.

