Ireland vs New Zealand: Andy Farrell’s laid-back camp brings out the best in Mack Hansen

Wing Mack Hansen kept his Grand Slam promise and had Ireland boss Farrell’s mug tattooed onto his thigh.

So when the 25-year-old takes to the pitch for Ireland’s latest bid to leap their World Cup quarter-final hurdle, Farrell will be with him in ink, as well as spirit.

Plenty of hard-nosed Test rugby coaches would have hated Hansen’s tattoo, but Farrell loved it.

“When Andy found out about the tattoo talk, he told me I wouldn’t be allowed back into the Ireland camp without it,” Hansen said.

“Johnny Sexton remembered I had said I would get the tattoo if we won the Six Nations Grand Slam. He didn’t let me forget, and I’m a man of my word, so I got it.”

A penny for former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt’s thoughts if he spies the Farrell tattoo on Hansen’s leg from his vantage point as New Zealand attack co-ordinator.

Tatts the way to do it! Ireland wing Mack Hansen has Andy Farrell’s face tattooed on his thigh / PA

The taskmaster Kiwi may well not have been impressed to find one of his players tattooing his face onto their body during his stint as Ireland boss.

Farrell has relaxed the Ireland camp since taking the baton from Schmidt following the 2019 World Cup, though, with players relishing the more laid-back attitude in the Test set-up.

Ireland entered this World Cup ranked No1 in the world and on a run of 13 Test victories that they have since stretched to 17.

Hansen is fit to face New Zealand after a calf niggle, with Ireland seeking a sixth win in their last nine meetings with the All Blacks.

If Ireland finally reach their first World Cup semi-final, Hansen believes Farrell’s astute leadership will represent a central reason.

“When it’s time to go to work, everyone gives everything,” said Hansen. “But when it’s time to switch off, it’s important to enjoy that time with friends, family or in the camp ourselves.

“He’s made the camp a really comfortable place. It helps that he’s very sure of himself and everything he’s been through. When he talks, you listen.”

Ireland are unchanged from their 36-14 win over Scotland. James Ryan, Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls have failed to find fitness in time to take on the All Blacks. Farrell believes all three could be fit for a potential semi-final.

Iain Henderson again partners Tadhg Beirne at lock, while Garry Ringrose stays at outside centre, outside tournament form man Bundee Aki.

New Zealand-born Aki has dominated Ireland’s four victories to date, and Farrell’s men will need the Connacht star to shine again to secure another big victory over the All Blacks.