Women’s World Cup: Keira Walsh happy to have a target on her back if it helps Lionesses

L

ike many teams at this World Cup, Denmark’s plan on how to beat England will revolve around targeting Keira Walsh.

The midfielder is the beating heart of the Lionesses and the player who makes everything tick.

So it stands to reason that teams follow the mantra – stop Walsh, stop England.

Not that the 26-year-old minds. When you are the most expensive player in the history of the women’s game, attention comes with the price tag.


