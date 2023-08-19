Man City vs Newcastle live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

The Saturday evening kick-off at the Etihad Stadium pits last season’s treble-winners against Eddie Howe’s confident Magpies, who thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend.

Many have expected Newcastle’s ambitions to simmer down a touch in a campaign that will see them return to the Champions League.

But a victory later today over champions City will lay down an impressive marker for the entire Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men may have lost the Community Shield via the tighest of margins but waltzed past Burnley last weekend before a penalty shootout triumph in the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla.

Where to watch Man City vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on TNT Sports and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports app.